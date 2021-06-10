12 Aircraft Fighting Out-Of-Control Wildfire Near Beitar Illit

Following huge wildfires that broke out in the mountains near Jerusalem on Wednesday that are suspected to be the result of arson, a large wildfire broke out on Thursday afternoon near Beitar Illit.

Several firefighting crews and four aircraft quickly arrived at the site as the fire approached a nearby grove bordering a gas station and an industrial zone.

The fire continued to swiftly spread and eight additional aircraft and 12 firefighting teams from across Israel were rushed to the area.

Firefighters are frantically working to create a buffer area between the fire and the nearby forest and industrial area and gas station. The area has been closed, civilians were evacuated and Route 375 to Beitar was closed in both directions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)