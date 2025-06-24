Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

VICIOUS ASSAULT IN BORO PARK; Suspect Arrested Thanks to Shomrim and NYPD Response {VIDEO}


A person was viciously assaulted Monday afternoon near 16th Avenue and 51st Street in Boro Park, sparking a swift and coordinated response by the NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene following the brutal attack, but Boro Park Shomrim volunteers quickly sprang into action. Utilizing real-time information and coordinated efforts, they tracked the suspect as he moved through the neighborhood.

The NYPD, working closely with Shomrim, successfully intercepted and arrested the suspect just a few blocks away at 13th Avenue and 53rd Street.

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



