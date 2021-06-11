TRAGEDY: Frum Teen R”L Killed In Mill Basin Crash, Hours After Graduating Yeshiva of Flatbush High School

An 18-year-old teen was R”L killed when a speeding car crashed at an assisted living facility in Brooklyn late Thursday night, police said.

The 2021 Tesla sedan was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed when it plowed through a fence and crashed at Sunrise at Mill Basin senior living community on Strickland Avenue in Mill Basin around 11:45 p.m., police said.

Jack Levy, of Mill Basin, who was in the rear, passenger-side seat of the Tesla, was killed, according to police. Canarsie Hatzolah rushed him to the hospital in traumatic arrest, but he was unfortunately Niftar at the hospital. Sources tell YWN that the Niftar had graduated High School at Yeshiva of Flatbush just hours earlier.

The 22-year-old man driving the vehicle was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition with injuries to his right hand and leg.

Three other passengers in the vehicle also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Kings County or Brookdale hospitals. They included a 24-year-old man in the front passenger seat; an 18-year-old man in the middle, rear seat; and a 22-year-old man in the rear, driver-side seat.

The NYPD told YWN in a statement: “Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the vehicle, a 2021 Tesla sedan, was traveling north bound on National Drive, at an apparent high rate of speed, when the operator failed to properly navigate the roadway/turn onto east bound Strickland Avenue, continuing north bound and proceeding through a metal fence, striking two garbage dumpsters, before rotating and striking a retaining wall, before coming to a rest within the driveway area of 5905 Strickland Avenue. The investigation remains ongoing.”

Misaskim and Chesed Shel Emes were on the scene and working to ensure Kavod HaNiftar.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)