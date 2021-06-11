HATE IN BROOKLYN: NYPD Investigating Hate Crime In Front Of Darchei Menachem Yeshiva In East Flatbush [VIDEO]

A Jewish man was threatened by a man hurling anti-Semitic slurs on an East Flatbush Street this week, the NYPD says.

The incident happened in front of the Darchei Menachem Yeshiva located at 432 Rutland Road in East Flatbush on Thursday morning.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was outside the Yeshiva when a man came up and made threats and anti-Semitic statements to him around 10:15AM.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was last seen walking along Rutland Road towards Brooklyn Avenue, police said.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)