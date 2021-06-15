TOTAL LAWLESSNESS: Thief Steals Large Bag Full Of Items From Walgreens As Security Film Incident [SEE THE VIDEO]

Cell phone video taken Monday shows some of the brazen crime that has been driving retailers out of San Francisco.

The video shows that three people used their cellphones to record a man filling a garbage bag with items in a San Francisco Walgreens. But the recordings didn’t discourage the theft, nor did the security guard’s attempt at grabbing the bag.

The man got away with everything on a Lyft bike that he rode down the aisle and out the front door.

The video was taken by Lyanne Melendez, a reporter for KGO-TV in the city, and posted the video on Twitter.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)