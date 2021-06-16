Despite Yamina’s Promise, Commission To Examine Religious “Status-Quo”

The Bennett-Lapid government intends to establish a state commission to change the religious status quo, Yisrael Hayom reported on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that Yamina promised that the religious status quo would remain unchanged by the new government, the commission will consider changes in issues of kashrus, giyur, and public Shemiras Shabbos.

The commission will be established by the Religious Affairs Ministry, headed by Yamina MK Matan Kahana.

Yamina has stated several goals it would like to enact regarding religion and state, including allowing municipal rabbis to establish their own batei din for giyur instead of it being overseen by the Rabbanut only; allowing independent kashrus organizations to provide hechsherim; and making changes to the selection committee for chief rabbis to enable the election of a Dati Leumi chief rabbi in the 2023 election.

