Hebron, Hizme, Shechem – The IDF Thwarts Attacks Across Judea and Samaria on Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Border Police unit apprehended a woman in possession of a knife at the Meoras HaMachpelah in Hebron, who had the intention of carrying out a stabbing attack against Jews. The officers followed the protocol of apprehending a dangerous suspect. Towards the beginning of the multi-step protocol, the suspect threw away the knife she was carrying. She was then arrested by the officers and taken for questioning.

Earlier in the day, the IDF thwarted a multi-faceted terror attack that involved an attempted car-ramming and an attempted stabbing at the Hizme checkpoint. A Palestinian woman who was carrying out the attack was shot and killed by IDF forces at the scene. According to a report from United Hatzalah, a soldier was lightly injured during the incident.

On Wednesday evening, the IDF reported that a Palestinian man had thrown an explosive device at soldiers near Givat Evyatar located close to Shechem. The Palestinian assailant was running toward the soldiers when he threw a device that exploded. A soldier fired in the air in order to stop the man’s approach, when that failed he shot the man and critically injured him.

A spokesperson for the IDF told Israeli media that a group of dozens of Palestinians was making its way toward troops when one charged at them and threw a suspicious object which exploded.

There were no Israeli casualties in the incident, according to the IDF statement.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)