MAILBAG: Haven’t We Had Enough!

Haven’t we had ENOUGH?

The Flatbush community has an opportunity to send a new councilmember to City Hall today. The 48th Council District is poised to select a replacement for Chaim Deutsch and political pundits and analysts are watching to see if Flatbush is a neighborhood desiring serious representation or a community willing to be duped by a candidate who resides in neighboring Boro Park. Yes, it’s a very complicated race with multiple candidates. Despite rheotic by some instigators to the contrary, I’m told by our Rov that trusted community Askonim faithfully followed Daas Torah and did not endorse any candidate for this seat.

What the FJCC did do is ask voters to carefully “do their own research” and choose a serious candidate from among the pool of candidates. Be it Mariya Markh, Steve Saperstein or Binyamin Bendet, there are some good choices available to rank on your ballot. The candidates you do choose to rank should ultimately have the temperament and maturity to lead and unify our community, not exploit it for personal gain or notoriety.

The consequences of today’s election couldn’t be higher. Will voters choose a candidate dedicated to the importance of the job, or will people miss this moment and vote for someone unworthy of the position?

To be frank, many including myself have been shocked by the year-long antics of a certain self- promoting, video-producing candidate, running for this seat. I prefer not to name him because it’s not personal however it’s no secret who I’m referring to. After all of the bluster and negativity, rank choice voting gives everyone on the ballot a shot at the seat and so therefore, voters are warned not to make a colossal mistake. I know my children are watching me closely. The candidates we choose send a message to them too. Make your vote a teachable moment. Choose wisely.

We all know how terrifying things have gotten for the Orthodox Jewish community in New York. Indeed, it is a very dangerous time. For so many reasons, Flatbush requires a uniter and not a divider. A firefighter not an arsonist. The candidate chosen to represent our very diverse community requires diplomacy, skill and relationship building. Flame throwers need not apply.

There’s really only one question voters should ask themselves as they cast their ballot, is this the person I want representing our community in City government, yes or no?

It is urgent that everyone vote today. After all, voting lies at the very heart of our democracy. With so many important races on the ballot, every Jewish community across the city will play an important role in the Citywide races.That is a good thing. Understand though just how important every City Council seat is to our future here. With Socialist and progressive candidates on the ballot across the city ,wherever you live, know that your vote today couldn’t be more critical.

Let there be no mistake, our very future here in NYC is to a great degree in our own hands today. It is a moment to show strength in numbers. Let us rise to the challenge.

‎Chaya Golden

Concerned Flatbush resident.

