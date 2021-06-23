NYC MAYORAL RESULTS: Adams In The Lead, Yang Conceds [UPDATE 11:00PM]

The votes are in. The polls are closed. But the top contenders may have a long, anxious wait ahead of them for accurate results in New York City’s mayoral primary, the first citywide election to use ranked choice voting.

Several candidates in the race to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio have the potential to make history if elected. The city could get its first female mayor, or its second Black mayor, depending on who comes out on top.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who was far behind in early returns, conceded about two hours after polls closed and vowed to work with the next mayor.

Adams- 30.98%

Wiley- 21.34%.

Garcia- 20.54%

Yang- 11.64%.

86.90% of votes counted.

