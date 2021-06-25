Surveillance Video From Inside Building Shows Moment Of Collapse

A 13-second video from Rosie Santana shows a motion-sensor camera set up inside her family’s two-bedroom condo on the 7th floor of the building, Unit 711.

Santana told CNN, “That’s our apartment, my family apartment. I actually left for the weekend yesterday and I always set up a camera when I leave, so that was the footage I got. It only records when it detects movement so… it detected movement, it recorded that piece, and then it lost connection.”

Santana said that their apartment “was one of the ones that collapsed, like… it’s just dust, there’s no hope for it basically.”

Santana added that “It’s basically a vacation home that we use, but I’ve been there for the past 3 weeks and I just happened to leave yesterday.”

