WATCH: Curtis Sliwa Responds To Anti-Semitic Rant Video

After an ugly anti-Semitic rant by Curtis Sliwa went viral, the Republican nominee for NYC Mayor made a video claiming he was not an anti-Semite.

In his 2018 address to a Hudson Valley meeting for the Reform Party, Mr. Sliwa berated Hassidim, hurling age-old misrepresentations and distortions that those who hate Jews have used for centuries at contemporary Jewish residents of Hudson Valley counties, several of which have seen influxes of identifiable Orthodox Jews over recent years.

Among much other ugliness, he expressed disdain for Jews who donate to political candidates. And derided “able-bodied men who study Torah and Talmud all day while “all they do is make babies like there’s no tomorrow.”

Such Jews, he said, don’t vote like “normal Americans,” and have the audacity to access educational funding for their schools to which they are entitled.

But now, Sliwa says he’s not an anti-Semite and even his two sons were raised Jewish.

Here is his response, and below it is the original video. Curtis never bothered apologizing for his remarks.