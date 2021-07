Authorities in Surfside have identified another victim found in the rubble as Mr David Epstein Z”L. He was 58. His wife Bonnie A”H, was identified on Shabbos.

David and Bonnie Epstein were the proud father of one son, Jonathan, who lives in NY.

David and Bonnie settled down in retirement after a long career in real estate investing.

David and Bonnie Epstein lived in unit 901 in the Surfside building which collapsed.

Yehi Zichrom Baruch…

