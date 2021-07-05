WATCH THIS: Biden Mental Capacity Questioned – Can’t Answer Question Without Notes

While the media continues to cover up what is clearly a seriously question about the mental capacity of President Biden, a video from Sunday is ending shockwaves across social media.

President Biden appeared to check his notes after being confronted by the press on whether Russia was behind a recent ransomware attack while he was shopping inside a store in Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday.

“With the most recent hack by the Russians, would you say that this means – ” a reporter is heard asking about the attack that targeted Miami-based IT software management company Kaseya, before Biden interrupts her to say that they “don’t know” yet if it was the Russians.

“I’ll be in better shape to talk about it – hold on for one second,” Biden said, before taking a piece of paper out of his jacket and putting on a pair of glasses. He said he had just been “briefed” on the hack, but still appeared confused by the inquiry.

Social media critics suggested that the scene again proved that Biden’s mental capacities are in decline, saying he was “confused” and that the clip was “embarrassing,” “pathetic” and “unbelievable.” “Absolute disaster,” another wrote. Others admitted feeling “sorry” for Biden.

