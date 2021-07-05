SURFSIDE TRAGEDY UPDATE: Tzvi And Itty Ainsworth Z”L Identified After Pulled From Rubble

The Miami-Dade Police Department has identified two more victims of the Champlain Towers South condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Tzvi (68) and Itty Ainsworth (66), were recovered from the rubble Monday.

The number of deceased now stands at 27.

The Ainsworth couple lived in Australia for almost 20 years, but in more recent years moved to Florida to be near their children. They still split their time between Australia and Miami. They have seven children, with many living in Florida, including a daughter who lives just blocks away from the collapse site.

Though modest and reserved, the Ainsworths were noted for their hospitality and devotion towards helping those in need in their quiet and unassuming manner. In Florida, they doted on their grandchildren. The Ainsworth family welcomed a new grandchild last Thursday on the day of the collapse.

Boruch Dayana HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)