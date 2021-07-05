This Thursday: Hahu Yoma- The Siyum on Yoma with Ki Heim Chayeinu

As Daf Yomi learners worldwide complete Maseches Yoma, Ki Heim Chayeinu once again brings to you an inspirational and exciting Siyum celebration. Hahu Yoma – The Day is Coming will no doubt be another unique global event in honor of our Daf Yomi heroes.

READ MORE

The extensive program will keep you and your family fascinated as different parts of the Masechta are brought to life through song, speakers, and various visual presentations.

And falling out as it does in the middle of the Three Weeks, this is the perfect opportunity to discover more about the Beis Hamikdash and the Avodah.

Tune in on Thursday, July 8, and celebrate The Siyum on Yoma together with scores of thousands of Yidden worldwide.

Unique features include a Musical Avodas Yom HaKippurim with Chazzan Ushi Blumenberg, accompanied by the Yedidim choir, and a virtual tour of the Beis Hamikdash with renowned expert R’ Yoav Elan taking us literally into the Beis Hamikdash, giving us a better understanding of Yoma as well as linking Maseches Yoma with the Three Weeks, awakening our yearning for the Third Beis Hamikdash.

Sing along with R’ Mendy Werdiger and the Yedidim Choir leading the A’aleh Es Yerushalayim Kumzitz! Watch Ki Heim Chayeiu’s newest fascinating video features following the Lomdei Hadaf from Siyum to Siyum, as we journey through Shas, with a spotlight Daf Yomi Chaburah KMZD. Look out for an exclusive introduction to the all-new Masmidei HaShabbos program, which will debut this summer in camps across the country, and a monumental historic announcement about the upcoming Siyum on Seder Moed in March 2022.

This Siyum promises to be a night to remember; don’t miss out!

Hahu Yoma- The day is coming…

Tune in LIVE this Thursday, July 8 right here, or at KHC.global for an enjoyable and inspirational evening.