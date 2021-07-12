Death Toll In Surfside Condo Building Collapse Reaches 94 [VIDEO]

he death toll has reached 94 as operations at the Surfside condo collapse site continue, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a Monday morning news conference.

Of the 94 victims, 83 have been identified and 80 families of the deceased have been notified, according to Levine Cava.

The mayor said 22 people remain “potentially unaccounted” for with 222 people accounted for.

“The process of making identification has become more difficult as time goes on,” the mayor said. “The numbers are fluid and will continue to change,” she said.

Video from the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South taken Sunday night showed crews still digging through the debris, with spotlights illuminating their work.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said Sunday that teams have found personal items such as rings in the rubble that they are cataloging to return to family members.

