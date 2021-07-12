WATCH: Torrential Rains Flood London, Chabad Yeshiva On Kingsley Way Submerged Under Water [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in various parts of London, Monday afternoon.

Cars were submerged as roads filled with water while train services have also been cancelled.

Photos on social media showed parts of south-west London including Barnes, Raynes Park and Richmond had been affected, as had areas of north London including Golders Green and Highgate.

London Fire Brigade tweeted it had received over 150 calls about flooding in south-west London alone.

Video footage provided to YWN shows the Chabad Yeshiva in Kingsley Way submerged underwater.

SEE VIDEOS BELOW:

Torrential thundery downpours in London today… yellow rain warning in place until midnight. Some places could see up to 60mm causing localised flooding & tricky driving conditions. @itvlondon #heavyrain #downpours #londonweather https://t.co/215T2sutx9 — SallyWeather (@SallyWeather) July 12, 2021

#London: Fire crews pumping out part of a street after minor flood in Barnes London following thunderstorms. #flood #barnes #lomdon pic.twitter.com/2xJmrJFTwl — Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) July 12, 2021

Unsurprisingly, major flooding in West London https://t.co/QrOOX9APEP — James Young (@YoungJames34) July 12, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)