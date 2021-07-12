WATCH: Torrential Rains Flood London, Chabad Yeshiva On Kingsley Way Submerged Under Water [VIDEO ROUNDUP]

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Heavy rain caused flash flooding in various parts of London, Monday afternoon.

Cars were submerged as roads filled with water while train services have also been cancelled.

Photos on social media showed parts of south-west London including Barnes, Raynes Park and Richmond had been affected, as had areas of north London including Golders Green and Highgate.

London Fire Brigade tweeted it had received over 150 calls about flooding in south-west London alone.

Video footage provided to YWN shows the Chabad Yeshiva in Kingsley Way submerged underwater.

SEE VIDEOS BELOW:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)