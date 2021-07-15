TRAGEDY IN CHICAGO: 9-Year-Old Struck & R”L Killed By Vehicle

Tragedy hit the Chicago community on Wednesday afternoon, when word spread of a young child struck and R”L killed by a vehicle.

Sources tell YWN that Shmuel Hershel Weinberger Z”L (9-years-old) was riding his bicycle when he was R”L struck by a vehicle on N. Sacramento Ave and W. Chase Ave on Wednesday afternoon at around 8:00PM. Chicago Hatzolah rushed to the scene, and was transported to the hospital but unfortunately he was Niftar.

Police are investigating the incident.

He is the son of R’ Shamai and Mrs. Sara Leah of West Rogers Park, Chicago. They are Lubavitcher Chassidim.

Levaya details will be published when they become available to us.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(Moshe Schwartz – @YWNReporter)