SEE THIS: Sephardic Shul Keeps Old Minhag, Places Sifrei Torah On Floor On Tisha B’av

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

A Sephardic Shul in Eretz Yisroel keeps a Minhag written in “Mesechta Sofrim”, by placing their Sifrei Torah on the floor of the Shul on Tisha B’Av.

See the video and the Mesechta Sofrim below: