Headlines & Breaking NewsIsrael News SEE THIS: Sephardic Shul Keeps Old Minhag, Places Sifrei Torah On Floor On Tisha B’av July 18, 2021 2:58 pm 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet A Sephardic Shul in Eretz Yisroel keeps a Minhag written in “Mesechta Sofrim”, by placing their Sifrei Torah on the floor of the Shul on Tisha B’Av. See the video and the Mesechta Sofrim below: https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/WhatsApp-Video-2021-07-18-at-9.54.01-AM.mp4 Get email updates from Yeshiva World