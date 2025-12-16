Jewish, Pro-Israel MIT Professor Shot And Killed; Police Investigating

A Jewish, pro-Israel professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was shot multiple times inside his home Monday night and died of his injuries early Tuesday, authorities announced.

The victim, Nuno F. Gomes Loureiro, 47, a Portuguese-born professor of nuclear science and engineering at MIT, was found gravely wounded at his Brookline apartment after police responded to reports of gunfire around 8:30 p.m., according to Brookline police and campus officials. He was rushed to a Boston hospital, where he was pronounced dead Tuesday morning.

No suspects have been arrested. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said the case remains an “active and ongoing homicide investigation.”

A neighbor told CBS News they heard “three loud bangs” coming from Loureiro’s residence, initially thinking someone was kicking in a door.

MIT officials confirmed Loureiro’s death Tuesday and mourned the loss of a leading scientist who had recently been appointed director of the university’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center in May — one of the world’s premier hubs for fusion-energy research.

Loureiro earned his undergraduate degree in physics from Instituto Superior Técnico in Lisbon in 2000 and completed his Ph.D. in physics at Imperial College London in 2005. He was widely respected for his groundbreaking work in plasma dynamics and for his efforts to advance clean fusion energy.

While authorities have not disclosed a motive or said whether the killing is being investigated as a hate crime, Loureiro’s death comes amid heightened concern nationwide over threats and violence targeting Jewish and pro-Israel academics. Law enforcement officials said they are examining all possibilities as the investigation continues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)