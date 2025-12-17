Advertise
Heartrending Levaya Of HaKadosh Rabbi Eli Schlanger, H’YD, Takes Place In Bondi

Mourners gather at a synagogue for the funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, H'yd a victim in the Bondi Beach mass terror shooting, in Bondi on December 17, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, Pool)

Hundreds of people flocked to Chabad of Bondi on Wednesday morning to attend the levaya of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, H’yd, a 41-year-old Chabad shliach murdered in Sunday’s massacre while hosting a Chanukah celebration

“We kept hoping over the last three days that we would wake up and somehow realize that this was all just a terrible dream,” said Rabbi Aron Moss.

“We can’t dream that anymore. Today we’re here to mourn and honor our beloved Eli, one of the purest, most sincere and compassionate people any of us could have known. The loss is unspeakable.”

Eli’s father-in-law, Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, struggled to compose himself as he spoke of his beloved son-in-law. His tears and sobs were accompanied by sobs from the congregation.

“Eli, from the moment that you married Chayale, you became a son to us as much as she’s our daughter. You became everything to me—my hands, my feet. Your dedication to me knew no limits. I could rely on you for everything. You’re my son, my friend and confidant. To think that your wife, your children- to go a day without you is impossible.”

Eli H’yd, who was born in the UK, left behind a wife and five children. The youngest, only two months old, was injured by shrapnel and is being treated in the hospital. He is also survived by his parents, who live in Jerusalem, and eight siblings.

 

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

