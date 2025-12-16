Trump Defends Chief of Staff Susie Wiles After She Says He Has an “Alcoholic’s Personality”

President Donald Trump defended White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on Tuesday following a series of explosive Vanity Fair interviews that ignited controversy inside Washington and across the media landscape, saying she was right to describe him as having an “alcoholic’s personality” — even though he does not drink — and making clear her job is not in jeopardy.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Trump dismissed criticism of Wiles’ remarks, saying he was neither offended nor surprised by her language and reaffirming his full confidence in her leadership.

“She’s fantastic,” Trump said when asked directly whether he still had complete faith in his chief of staff. “Oh, she’s fantastic.”

The comments came after Vanity Fair published interviews in which Wiles described Trump as having traits similar to those of high-functioning alcoholics, arguing that such personalities are often exaggerated and intense. Wiles, who has extensive experience managing high-profile political figures, said she considers herself “a little bit of an expert in big personalities.”

Rather than distancing himself from the remarks, Trump embraced them.

“No, she meant that I’m — you see, I don’t drink alcohol,” Trump said. “But I’ve often said that if I did, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have a possessive and addictive type personality.”

Trump, 79, reiterated that he has publicly made similar comments about himself many times in the past, describing his personality as intense and all-consuming — traits that he has often credited for his political success.

“I’ve said that many times about myself,” Trump said. “I’m fortunate I’m not a drinker. If I did, I could very well be.”

The president also used the interview to launch an attack on Vanity Fair, calling the magazine a “hit piece” operation and accusing it of misrepresenting both facts and intent. Trump said he did not read the article but had been briefed on its contents and took issue with the publication’s credibility and motives.

“I don’t read Vanity Fair,” he said. “It’s lost its way. It’s also lost its readers.”

Trump suggested that author Chris Whipple, who conducted the interviews, may have misled Wiles about the nature and scope of the reporting, saying the writer had limited access and conducted only brief interviews.

“Yeah, deceived,” Trump said. “He didn’t have great access — a couple of very short interviews. And Susie generally doesn’t do interviews.”

Despite the controversy, Trump made clear there would be no fallout for Wiles, who has emerged as one of the most powerful figures in the White House and a central manager of Trump’s second-term operation.

Asked again whether the remarks damaged their working relationship, Trump dismissed the notion outright.

“No,” he said. “She’s done a fantastic job.”

