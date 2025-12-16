CROWN HEIGHTS: Jewish Man Stabbed In The Chest By Man Shouting Antisemitic Slurs

A Jewish man was stabbed in the chest by a man shouting antisemitic slurs in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood on Tuesday.

The victim was attacked near the intersection of Kingston Avenue and Lincoln Place and stabbed in the chest. He was transported to Kings County Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and is expected to recover. Authorities said the wound was not life-threatening.

The assailant engaged the victim in a brief confrontation before shouting antisemitic slurs, including “[Expletive] these Jews,” and saying it would be acceptable if the Holocaust were to happen again. The attacker then pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest. The victim fought back, preventing the blade from penetrating deeply, before the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police and emergency medical services responded shortly after the attack. As of Tuesday night, no arrests had been made.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident as a bias attack, and Crown Heights Shomrim is assisting police. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911 or Crown Heights Shomrim at 718-774-3333.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)