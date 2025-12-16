Advertise
IDF Soldier Dies From Gunshot On Military Base; Circumstances Remain Unclear

Illustrative. MDA footage.

An IDF soldier was killed by gunfire earlier today at a military base in northern Israel, the DF confirmed, as authorities opened a Military Police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The army said the soldier was critically wounded in the shooting and rushed to a hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His family has been notified.

The IDF has not released the soldier’s name, unit, or additional details about how the shooting occurred, citing the ongoing investigation.

“Following the incident, an investigation was opened by the Military Police Investigatory Unit,” the IDF said in a statement. “Upon its conclusion, the findings will be forwarded for review by the Military Advocate General’s Corps.”

The lack of immediate information has raised questions about whether the gunfire was the result of an operational incident, an accident, or other circumstances. The IDF did not indicate whether additional soldiers were involved or whether the incident is being treated as a security-related event.

