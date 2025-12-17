BORO PARK: Massive Fire Rips Through Boro Park Matzah Bakery On 36th Street {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, FDNY firefighters and multiple other emergency personnel responded to a massive fire at the Boro Park Matzah Bakery, located at 1285 36th Street.

Upon arrival, crews encountered intense fire conditions, with massive flames shooting out from the roof, visible from miles away. A second alarm was quickly transmitted, and the incident was later escalated to a third alarm, bringing additional firefighting resources to the scene. Firefighters battled the blaze in freezing weather as they worked to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding structures.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., the main body of fire was knocked down, and FDNY crews remained on scene working to bring the third-alarm fire fully under control. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)