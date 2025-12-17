Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BORO PARK: Massive Fire Rips Through Boro Park Matzah Bakery On 36th Street {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, FDNY firefighters and multiple other emergency personnel responded to a massive fire at the Boro Park Matzah Bakery, located at 1285 36th Street.

Upon arrival, crews encountered intense fire conditions, with massive flames shooting out from the roof, visible from miles away. A second alarm was quickly transmitted, and the incident was later escalated to a third alarm, bringing additional firefighting resources to the scene. Firefighters battled the blaze in freezing weather as they worked to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding structures.

At approximately 3:20 a.m., the main body of fire was knocked down, and FDNY crews remained on scene working to bring the third-alarm fire fully under control. One firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE BORO PARK SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE BORO PARK SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF BORO PARK NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Mamdani Hiring Virulently Anti-Israel Lawyer Who Defended Al-Qaeda Terrorist To Top City Hall Job

“Globalize The Intifada” Mamdani Goes To Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe To Pay Respects To Sydney Terror Victims

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Harav Yitzchok Abadi ZT”L

H’YD: Boris & Sofia Gurman, H”YD, Executed At Close Range After Act Of Heroism

H’YD: Edith Brutman Murdered In Chanukah Sydney Massacre

US Lubavitcher Bochur Critically Injured In Sydney Massacre

Video Shows Brave Couple Tackle And Briefly Disarm Sydney Terrorist Before Being Killed

Sydney Terrorists Trained In The Philippines Before Massacre

Lubavitch Bochurim Attacked on NYC Subway While Returning From Chanukah Mivtzoim [VIDEO]

Sydney Terrorist’s Mother Says Her Son Is “A Good Boy” After He Massacres Jews at Chanukah Event