SEE THE VIDEO: NYC Mayor DeBlasio Suggests He May Join Boycott AGAINST Ben & Jerry’s

As the backlash against Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream continues to grow, NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio is suggesting that he may join the boycott against the company, after they joined the anti-Semitic BDS movement.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Veteran Hamodia reporter Reuvain Borchardt asked DeBlasio the following question:

“Ben Jerry’s yesterday announced it’s joining the BDS movement,” the reporter asked. “A bunch of stores in the New York area in response said they’re taking Ben & Jerry’s off their shelves. As a prominent progressive anti-BDS figure, I’m just wondering what you think, if you want to comment on this, and whether you’ll be sticking to Häagen-Dazs?”

DEBLASIO RESPONSE: “I can say I will not be eating anymore Cherry Garcia for a while,” de Blasio replied. He then criticized Ben & Jerry’s announcement, saying, “That’s sad to me. I don’t know them well but I’ve met them over the years and I think they’re good people — literally Ben and Jerry. I think they’re good people with good values, but this is a mistake. They shouldn’t do this.

“BDS is a movement that will undermine peace in the Middle East. It’s as simple as that. You cannot have peace if you undermine the economic reality and create division. I just believe that’s absolutely the wrong approach and I don’t think Ben and Jerry’s should be doing that. I think they’ve been involved and they’ve done a lot of good in the world, but they should stand back from this, because really what we need, and for the first time, as interesting as the Israeli government is, it at least is a different government, and the potential for a different path forward exists now – but not if the economy doesn’t work. Because the path to peace is going to have to involve economic justice for Israelis and Palestinians alike. And that won’t work if the economy doesn’t function. So I think BDS is just absolutely mistaken, and I’m sorry to hear that news.”

HUGE NEWS: As the backlash against @benandjerrys grows, @NYCMayor suggests he may join the boycott against the company. #boycottbenandjerrys pic.twitter.com/rM03PoM66K — YW Editor (@YWEditor) July 20, 2021

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday spoke with the CEO of Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s parent company, and made it clear that he will take legal action against the company in the wake of the ice cream company’s announcement that it is boycotting Jewish communities in Yehudah and the Shomron.

As YWN has been publishing on our @theyeshivaword Instagram account, many Jewish stores have announced that they will no longer be carrying the Ben & Jerry’s brand.

It is not the first time a company has tried to stop doing business in what they call “the occupied territories”. In 2018, Airbnb announced that it would stop advertising properties in Israeli settlements. Several months later, after coming under harsh criticism from Israel and a federal lawsuit by Israeli Americans who owned property in the settlements, the company reversed its decision.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)