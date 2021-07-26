TRAGEDY IN ISRAEL: Two Children Drown in Northern Israel in One Afternoon

As bein hazmanim begins its second week on Sunday, two drownings took place just hours apart in northern Israel. The first claimed the life of a two-year-old boy after he drowned off the coast of Hadera at the Hadayagim beach.

United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom ambulance teams attempted to resuscitate the child who was evacuated to the hospital while still undergoing CPR.

The child was later pronounced dead by doctors in the hospital after they were unable to save him.

A few hours later, a four-year-old girl drowned in a pool in the town of Manot in the Western Galilee.

The drowning in Hadera was the fifth drowning in the past two that resulted in a fatality. On Shabbos, three men drowned to death, one in Eilat, one near Zichron Yaakov, and one near Akko. This morning the son of the man who drowned in Akko, who was declared missing, was also found to have drowned and was pulled from the sea by marine rescuers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)