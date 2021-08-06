Mixed Police Tour Of Main Belzer Beis Medrash Raises Eyebrows

On Wednesday a photo was published on social media and made waves throughout the Chassidic community in Israel. The photo depicted a group of police officers, both male, and female, standing in front of the Aron Kodesh in the Belzer Bais Hmedrash in Kiryat Belz in Jerusalem. High-ranking members of Belz published a statement just a few hours later regarding the protocols of bringing people from outside to conduct a tour of the Beis Medrash.

Under the headline “Instruction and Clarification” the message said: “We hereby declare once again, that no person, whether an individual or a public figure, has the authority to bring a tour of guests and or tourists of any kind into the building of the Bais Medrash, into any of its wings etc… without arranging for expressed permission ahead of time by the person in charge of such things, Rabbi Yehezkel Friedman.”

Since the publication of the photo, many people in the community have raised their eyebrows at seeing female police officers, with their heads uncovered walking into and touring the Bis Medrash. It is for this reason that the statement was made by the leadership of the Belzer community.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)