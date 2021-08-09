ISRAEL: After Receiving Third Dose of Vaccine 14 People Contract COVID, Two Hospitalized

According to a report that was published on N12 News channel, 14 people who have received the third dose of the Pfizer vaccine have tested positive for the Coronavirus. The vaccine drive administering the third dose of the vaccine began more than a week ago, and already, two people who have received the third dose have been hospitalized.

11 of the 14 people who received the third dose and contracted the disease are over 60, while three are under 60 and received the third dose because of an autoimmune deficiency. All 14 contracted the virus more than a week after receiving the third dose, which should have given the anti-bodies enough time to fully materialize.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the Arab population of Israel, where a sharp increase in morbidity has been documented and pleaded with them to take the third dose of the vaccine in order to curb the infection rate.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)