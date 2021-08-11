Will the Israeli Government Use Electronic Bracelets To Enforce Isolation?

It seems that the Israeli government may begin using technological initiatives such as electronic bracelets to enforce isolation for people returning from abroad.

A memorandum of a proposed bill was circulated by the Health Ministry, according to which, should the government choose to do so, they would be empowered to force all returnees from abroad to wear an electronic bracelet to enforce their compliance with Coronavirus isolation protocols.

According to the proposal, anyone requiring isolation who refuses to wear a device that will report on their whereabouts will be required to spend their isolation time in a Coronavirus isolation hotel.

“It is vital to enforce preventative measures to stop the rise in morbidity, among other methods, by enforcing those who require to be in isolation to do so, whether they were exposed in Israel, or those returning from abroad,” the proposal stated.

“Statistics have shown that the public interest in respecting the regulations surrounding mandatory isolation has dissolved. It is therefore necessary to utilize technological means of enforcement in order to make sure that people are actually staying in isolation.”

