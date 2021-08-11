SHOCK VIDEO: Jewish Man Assaulted By Violent Thug In Boro Park; NYPD And Shomrim Investigating

An elderly Jewish man was viciously assaulted in broad daylight by a violent thug complaining over parking spot.

It happened just before 12:00PM, when the NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim were both called to reports of a Jewish man assaulted on 12th Avenue and 39th Street.

A law-enforcement source tells YWN that the victim, who is a plumber, was doing some work in a local home, and his van was accidently sticking into someone’s driveway. The suspect approached the victim and began screaming about him blocking the driveway. Without warning, the suspect suddenly slapped the elderly man in the face sending him flying to the floor.

The suspect got into a vehicle and drove away toward Fort Hamilton parkway.

NYPD and Shomrim responded immediately, and it appears investigators know where the suspect resides and may have his identity at this point.

The victim was treated by FDNY EMS for a bruised eye and bloody lips.

The shocking video below had the audio removed, as it was filled with foul language.

