Chareidi Troops Detain Armed Terrorist Dressed As IDF Soldier On Way To Attack

Chareidi IDF soldiers from the Netzach Yehuda brigade on Monday arrested an Arab terrorist disguised as an IDF soldier in the Binyamin region.

Local Jewish residents first spotted the “soldier” walking on Route 60 near Ma’ale Levona and he aroused their suspicions. They called the Binyamin region emergency hotline which alerted the IDF.

The soldiers detained the terrorist, who was armed with a shotgun, cleaver, switchblade, screwdriver, and pepper spray.

Photos of the Palestinian dressed as an IDF soldier, armed with a hunting rifle, a knife, and pepper spray, who was arrest near Ma'ale Levona in the West Bank pic.twitter.com/cTTSphpuSg — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) August 16, 2021

The Arab, a 20-year-old resident of Jenin, was transferred for questioning and he admitted he intended to carry out a terrorist attack.

Fortunately, his imperfect disguise gave him away, including his hat, his non-military issue shoes and the beret he was wearing on the wrong shoulder.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)