NEW DETAILS: Update On Murder of Shmuli Silverberg Z”L, Murdered In Front Of Denver Yeshiva

The Denver Police Department held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, and provided an update into the crime spree which resulted in the murder of Shmuel (Shmuli) Silverberg Z”L.

As YWN reported, Shmuli was gunned down while walking in front of Yeshiva Toras Chaim of Denver. His Levaya was held in Denver on Wednesday morning, and is being flown for a 10:30PM Levaya and Kevura in Lakewood, NJ tonight.

Based on preliminary information available at this moment, Police say it does not appear to be a bias motivated crime. However, police were clear to say that they were not ruling that out, and if evidence comes in that shows it was bias, then those charges would most definitely be added.

At the press conference, investigators say it started with a call for a carjacking at 10:50 p.m. near Colfax Avenue and Grape Street. They say one of the suspects entered a Honda CRV with the driver inside and pointed a gun at them. The victim was not hurt.

At around 11:10 p.m., the suspects reportedly robbed a man walking near Colfax Avenue and Lafayette Street. Police say they were wearing masks and shot the man who is in the hospital.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen says that victim is “battling for his life.”

About 20 minutes later, investigators say the suspects approached Shmuli Silverberg who was walking out of the Yeshiva and fired at least one weapon at him. The victim was hit and taken to the hospital where he died.

Later, the same suspects reportedly burglarized a business in Lakewood and stole a Toyota RAV4.

Police said they are asking for the public’s help trying to locate the following vehicles as part of the investigation:

– 2018 maroon Honda CRV, Colorado License Plate CGOW44

– 2020 dark blue Toyota Camry, Colorado License Plate AGNZ29

– Black 1998 Toyota RAV4, Colorado License Plate QFO701

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you see the vehicles, call 911. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Yeshiva Toras Chaim released the following statement:

“Our Yeshiva Toras Chaim community is grief stricken at the killing of one of our students overnight. We are caring for our faculty, staff, students, and their families in the face of this tragic and incomprehensible act of violence. We are grateful for the support we are receiving from our Denver community and from around the country, and for the work of local law enforcement authorities who have made this their top priority. Our community is seeking solace and privacy at this time.”

The Levaya for HaBachur Shmuli Silverberg Z”L will be tonight at 10:30 in Lakewood – 613 Ramsey Lakewood, New Jersey.

Zoom info:

When: Aug 19, 2021 10:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Levaya of Shmuel Silverberg

Please click here to join the webinar:

Passcode: 706464

Or One tap mobile :

US: +13126266799,,89599042229#

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)