FAUCI UNDER FIRE: Singles Out Hasidic Jews On National TV About Measles Outbreak, No Other Community [SEE THE VIDEO]

Dr Anthony Fauci infuriated many in the Orthodox Jewish Community after comments he made on “CBS This Morning” regarding “Hasidic Jews who were not getting vaccinated” and caused a measles outbreak in the NYC area.

Fauci was responding to a question about “how close are we to getting back to some sense of normalcy where there are fewer guidelines and we don’t think about the Coronavirus on a daily basis….”

Fauci responded by saying that all depends on how many people get vaccinated to be able to reach heard immunity.

“You have to get to a situation like with measles, like you were like 90 plus percent of people were vaccinated and really got that kind of what we call herd immunity. You know what that number is, because when it gets below that number, you start to see outbreaks, like we saw some time ago in the NYC area with Hasidic Jewish people who were not getting vaccinated.”

Interestingly, those who are furious at Fauci’s comments include both vaxxers and anti-vaxxers.

Why Fauci chose to single out Hasidic Jews, when there were other measles outbreaks, is a question only Fauci can answer.

For example, there were measles outbreaks in the following states – most of which don’t have any “Hasidic Jews”: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee and Washington.

In 2014, there were 667 cases in the U.S., including a large outbreak among Amish communities in Ohio. In 2015, there were 188 cases, including some linked to an outbreak that started at the Disneyland amusement park.

And what about the measles outbreak in Clark County, Washington., in early 2019, which ultimately infected 71 people — mostly children younger than 10 who hadn’t received the measles vaccine.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)