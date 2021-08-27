TRAGEDY: Young Girl Burned By Shabbos Hot-Water Urn Three Weeks Ago, Is Niftar

Beilinson Hospital in Ashkelon announced that the seven-year-old Chareidi girl, Uriya Karni, who was seriously injured three weeks ago when a hot water urn spilled boiling water on her, was Niftar on Wednesday night.
Uriya A”H, was helping prepare her house in Ashkelon for Shabbos, when the urn spilled water all over her body. She suffered serious burns.
United Hatzalah volunteers rushed to her house and initiated emergency medical treatment. She was then rushed to the hospital in moderate condition.
Doctors spent the last three weeks fighting for her life. On Wednesday the fight was lost and young Uriyah was Niftar.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
It would be helpful if the article provided some detail on the type of “hot water urn” that was being used, how it spilled etc. so parents of young children could learn from this tragedy and not use the same or similar devices in a manner likely to cause serious injury or death. It appears the accident occurred erev shabbos but unclear if a kettle on a hot blech spilled over, whether there was a particular type of kettle/urn being used that was unstable etc. This should be a learning experience for parents of young children.