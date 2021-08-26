WATCH IT: Biden Says He Bears Responsibility For Afghanistan Nightmare, But Blames Trump

President Biden told reporters Thursday that he bears responsibility for the “messy” evacuation and consequential suicide bombings in Kabul.

“I bear responsibility for fundamentally all that’s happened,” Biden told Fox News reporter Peter Doocy following a press briefing. “You know as well as I do that the former president made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1.

“In return, he was given the commitment that the Taliban would continue to attack others, but would not attack any American forces. Remember that?” Biden asked.

The Fox News reporter did not answer the president’s question but instead asked whether he thinks Americans have a problem with how the withdrawal process has gone.

The president proceeded to bow his head and rested his face on his hands before saying, “I think they have an issue that people are likely to get hurt, some as we’ve seen have gotten killed, and that it is messy.”

Earlier this year, Biden extended the original departure deadline agreed to under the Trump administration from May 1 to Sept. 11, 2021. He then announced in July that the military mission in Afghanistan would conclude on Aug. 31.

Afghanistan collapsed just weeks after the majority of U.S. troops and NATO allies had withdrawn, and by Aug. 15 the Taliban took over the capital.

