Fire Destroys Monsey Home; Chaveirim And Hatzolah Rescue Elderly Occupants [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

A fast-moving fire left a home in Monsey destroyed, but thankfully, no one was injured.

The fire started at around 6:00PM at 19 Main Street, just next door to Motty’s Supermarket.

The Fire Department, Rockland Hatzolah and Rockland Chaveirim all received multiple calls reporting the fire. Chaveirim and Hatzolah arrived first on the scene, and both assisted in evacuating multiple elderly occupants from the home. Eyewitnesses told YWN that Hatzolah and Chaveirim volunteers literally saved the lives of the occupants of the home.

Bichasdei Hashem, no injuries were reported.

In an interesting twist, Motty’s Supermarket – which is located next door – burned down around 7 months ago.

