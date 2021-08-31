SHOCK VIDEO: Taliban Fly US Black Hawk Chopper With Body Hanging From It

A video of Taliban piloting one of the several Black Hawk helicopters left behind by US forces in Afghanistan has gone viral on the internet. A person can also be seen hanging from the helicopter in the video.

Many western reporters posted this video on Twitter, claiming that the Taliban killed a man and hoisted him from a US military helicopter patrolling the Kandahar area.

The man’s identity is unknown, there is speculation that he worked for the United States as an interpreter. That, however, has yet to be confirmed. It’s also unclear whether the individual was alive or dead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)