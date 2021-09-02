WATCH: NY Governor, DeBlasio Update Following Deadly Flooding

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, appearing side by side with New York City officials, said she spoke with President Biden today who “guaranteed” full support in the wake of a “devastating” and “record-shattering” storm.

“This is the first time we’ve had a flash flood event of this proportion,” she said.

“We should expect it the next time,” she said.

The governor added that the human loss is “hard to imagine.”

For a state that experienced the devastating shore effects of Sandy, Hochul said that this time around, “where we had a vulnerability is in our streets.”

The governor noted that the draining systems need to be enhanced and infrastructure investments are paramount.

President Biden on Thursday morning offered “any assistance” that New York State needs for storm recovery or emergency declarations, Gov. Hochul says.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says Wednesday night’s storm broke a record for rainfall in NYC that was set just one week earlier: “That says to me that there are no more cataclysmic unforeseeable events. We need to foresee these in advance, and be prepared.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the deadly flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida a “wake-up call” and said officials need to alter the way they approach the “suddenness, the brutality of storms now.”

De Blasio referenced the back-to-back storms — first the rain dumped less than two weeks ago by Henri and now the flooding from Ida — the city has endured.

“This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get. We’re going to have do a lot of things differently and quickly,” he said. “What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different.”

De Blasio called Ida a “horrifying storm last night, unlike anything we have seen before,” and he thanked the first responders who rescued people yesterday. He also acknowledged the rescue and clean up work still to be done.

“People are going through hell,” he said. “They need help.”