TRAGEDY IN WILLIAMSBURG: Woman Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Williamsburg

A woman was R””L Niftar after she was stuck by a vehicle on Myrtle Avenue and Bedford Avenue on Thursday morning.

The woman, approximately 65 years old, was with a child when she struck and pinned under a truck. The child is B”H ok.

Williamsburg Hatzolah rushed her in traumatic arrest to Brooklyn Hospital, where doctors tried saving her life. Unfortunately, she was Niftar a few minutes later.

Sources tell YWN that the child she was babysitting at the time of the tragedy is a relative of hers.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

