IMPORTANT NOTICE: Flatbush Shomrim Has Retired NYPD Officers Patrol Community Over Yom Kippur And Sukkos

As Flatbush Shomrim continues working to keep the community safe, the organization tells YWN that their marked official vehicles will be patrolling the neighborhood throughout Yom Kippur and Sukkos to ensure the safety and peace of mind of all in the community.

Their marked patrol cars will be manned by retired NYPD officers.

Shomrim thanks their close partners in the NYPD for their assistance in this arrangement.

Those who are able to to help Shomrim with the cost of these patrols, can click here to donate.