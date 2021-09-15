BOMBSHELL BOOK: Top General Feared Trump Would Launch Nuclear War, Took Preventative Measures Without president Knowing

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley feared that former Pres. Trump could create a crisis or start a war during his final days in office and even took preventative measures, according to a new book by reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

According to Woodward and Costa, Milley believed the president had gone into “serious mental decline” following the election and was worried he might “go rogue.”

Woodward and Costa write that Milley, deeply shaken by the assault, ‘was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election, with Trump now all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies.’

“You never know what a president’s trigger point is,” Milley told his senior staff, according to the book.

In response, Milley took extraordinary action, and called a secret meeting in his Pentagon office on January 8 to review the process for military action, including launching nuclear weapons. Speaking to senior military officials in charge of the National Military Command Center, the Pentagon’s war room, Milley instructed them not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved.

“No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure,” Milley told the officers, according to the book. He then went around the room, looked each officer in the eye, and asked them to verbally confirm they understood.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)