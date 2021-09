Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky seen just before Kol Nidrei – holding a small Sefer Torah. The Gadol Hador Davened in his home with a small Minyan.

Minutes after making Havdalah on Motzei Yom Kippur, Hagaon HaRav Chaim helped with the Sukkah. He was still in his Kittel and Tallis when doing so.

Photos also show Reb Chaim wearing a Shtreimel at the Seudah on Motzei Yom Kippur, as was the Minhag of his father, the Steipler ZATZAL.