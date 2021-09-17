Following Recent Incidents – Important Alert From Flatbush Shomrim About Baby Sitters, Nanny’s And Home Help

Flatbush Shomrim is alerting the community to be aware of those you are trusting with your children. There have recently been a number of troubling incidents with hired help involving the children they were watching.

One shocking incident in the past 24 hours involved a woman allegedly hitting a 1-year-old child in a public park.

Thankfully, the parents were able to take appropriate action thanks to the fast work of Flatbush Shomrim volunteers.

Another incident in the past few days involved a cleaning lady stealing thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry.

Flatbush Shomrim implores people to properly vet your help at home, and make sure you have working cameras both inside and outside your homes.

YWN has learned that the attached photo is a woman who was fired by a local family after an allegedly disturbing incident with a young child. Please be aware before hiring help in your homes, and make sure they provide good references. These people are being trusted with your children.

If you see anything suspicious, please call 911 and the Flatbush Shomrim 24 hour emergency hotline at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)