HAPPENING NOW: Police Force Arrives To Dismantle Sukkah Of Eidah Chareidis Av Beis Din [VIDEOS]

Large police force has arrived on Zonnenfeld Street in the Beis Yisroel neighborhood of Jerusalem in order to tear down the large porch Sukkah of Hagaon HaRav Moshe Brandsdorfer, which was built without a permit, and which authorities say is dangerous.

Music is blaring, and hundreds of local residents are geared up for a massive showdown.

The Sukkah, which had kicked up a noisy backlash on social media platforms both in Israel and abroad due to its abnormal construction, was built in a way that left more than half of it hanging off of a balcony and over the sidewalk and street. According to reports in the Israeli media and claims made by the owner, the Sukkah has been built in this style for many years and each year is inspected by an engineer to certify its safety.

However, with following the recent tragedies in Meron and Pisgat Ze’ev, social media advocates called for the dismantling of the Sukkah and the municipality of Jerusalem issued an order to dismantle it.

