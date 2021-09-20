Levaya of Reb Yechiel Benzion (“Benny”) Fishoff Z”L, Longtime Askan And Philanthropist

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Reb Yechiel Benzion (“Benny”) Fishoff Z”L, noted philanthropist & askan of klal yisroel. He was 97. Reb Benzion was the Chairman Emeritus of Agudath Israel’s Board of Trustees, and a longtime Askan and Baal Chesed who devoted his entire life to helping others.

The Niftar was born in Lodz, Poland, to a family of Gerrer Chassidum. As a young child, he was Zoche to see the Imrei Emes.

He miraculously escaped WWII by escaping to Shanghai, China, along with Talmidim of Yeshiva Chachmai Lublin. He later wrote his memories of that period in a book he co-authored “From Lublin to Shanghai: The Miraculous Exile of Yeshivas Chachmei Lublin”.

He resided in Forest Hills, Queens.

Throughout his life, Reb Benzion kept a close Kesher with leading Gedolei Hador and Admorim around the globe with an especially warm kesher with the Bais Yisroel and the worldwide Gur Chasidus. Mr. Fishoff was universally respected as an eloquent statesman and was well known as one the closest confidant’s of Rabbi Moshe Sherer Z’TL, the legendary Agudath Israel President. “Benny” as he was lovingly known was often tasked with the the role of Ambassador for Rabbi Sherer on behalf of Agudath Israel and American Jewry. His accomplishments on behalf of Torah and Klal shtadlonus in America span many decades and much more about the life and accomplishments of this great Torah Askan will surely be forthcoming.

Agudath Israel’s Chairman of the Board, Reb Shloime Werdiger credits Reb Benzion with creating the model by which the next generation of Klal Askonim followed. “R’ Benny was a pioneer, a Shearis Haplaita Yid who taught us all how a Yid rebuilds and lives a Torah life. He was my mentor, my guide, my Rebbe in klal askanus and my dearest friend. His influence is everywhere and his loss to Klal Yisroel is incalculable.”

The Levaya will be held on Monday morning, Erev Succos, at 11:30AM, at Shomrei Hadas, 3803 14th Avenue.

AN IN DEPTH ARTICLE WILL APPEAR AT A LATER DATE

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)