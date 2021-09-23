WATCH: US House Overwhelmingly 420-9 Advances Iron Dome Funding, As Anti-Semite Tlaib Calls Israel “Apartheid State”

Nine House members, including eight Democrats, voted against funding for the Israel Iron Dome missile defense system on Thursday.

The bill passed overwhelmingly 420-9.

The “no” votes were Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.; Cori Bush, D-Mo.; André Carson, D-Ind.; Marie Newman, D-Ill., Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz.; Chuy Garcia, D-Ill.; and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Hank Johnson, D-Ga., both voted present.

IN the video below, AOC appears to be crying on the House floor after she changed her vote from “no” to present, during voting on funding to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome Defense Systems.

Congressional Democrats initially wanted to pass the Iron Dome funding in a continuing resolution on Wednesday. But because the legislation contained a debt ceiling increase Republicans refused to vote for it. That left Democrats with just a three-vote margin for error. When a handful of progressive lawmakers objected to the Iron Dome funding, Democrats were forced to pull the provision from the bill in order to ensure its passage along party lines.