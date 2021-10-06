SEE THIS: Historic Hatzolah Ambulance Used At Rav Moshe Feinstein Levaya Being Restored For “Hatzolah Museum”

A historic Hatzolah Ambulance that was used to carry the Aron of the late Posek Hador, Hagaon HaRav Moshe Feinstein ZT”L, has been moved to Brooklyn.

The Lower East Side Hatzolah ambulance was seen in the iconic photo taken at the massive Levaya, when tens of thousands walked behind the Aron, as it headed to JFK Airport. The same ambulance was used to transport Rav Moshe to the hospital, when he reportedly uttered his final words “Ich hub mer nisht kein koach” (I have no more strength).

Earlier this week, the ambulance was towed to Superior Collision on Coney Island Avenue, where Hatzolah volunteer Nussy Josephy is working on restoring the ambulance, which had been sitting in a parking lot in the Lower East Side for nearly 35 years.

The Ambulance is being restored for the “Hatzolah Museum”, which is in its initial planning stages. Josephy has been working on compiling Hatzolah paraphernalia for the past few years, many of it, from the first few years that the organization was founded around 50 years ago.

Further details on the Hatzolah Museum will be published at a later date.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)