WATCH: Biden Talks About Vaccine Mandates

President Joe Biden on Thursday championed COVID-19 vaccination requirements, determined that the roughly 67 million unvaccinated American adults must get the shot even as he acknowledged that mandates weren’t his “first instinct.”

He had ruled out such mandates before taking office in January, but they now are a tactic he feels forced into using by a stubborn slice of the public that has refused to be inoculated and has jeopardized the lives of others and the nation’s economic recovery.

“There is no other way to beat the pandemic than to get the vast majority of the American people vaccinated,” Biden said in suburban Chicago at an event promoting the requirements. “While I didn’t race to do it right away, that’s why I’ve had to move toward requirements.”

Biden says the Labor Dept. will soon issue his rule to require all companies with more than 100 employees to ensure their employees are vaccinated or submit to weekly testing and says a new report released Thursday has proved that vaccine requirements are working.

President Biden on enacting vaccine mandates:

“We’re making sure healthcare workers are vaccinated because if you seek care at a healthcare facility, you should have the certainty that the people providing that care are protected from COVID and cannot spread it to you.”

BIDEN: “When you see headlines and reports of mass firings, and hundreds of people losing their jobs, look at the bigger story…United went from 59% of their employees [vaccinated] to 99%…”

Despite his mandate, Biden implored more businesses to require employee vaccinations on their own. “I know these decisions aren’t easy but they’re an example, a powerful example. Get vaccinated.”

