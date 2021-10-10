HATE IN SANTA MONICA: Chabad Shliach Car Defaced With Swastika

A Chabad Shliach to S. Monica, California had a rude awakening this past Thursday when he found Nazi symbols and anti-Semitic propaganda scrawled on his car.

The Shliach who serves the Santa Monica College, Rabbi Rabbi Eli Levitansky, wrote the following on Facebook:

“Well, this was a unpleasant way to start the day.

I got a real wake up when I walked into the Chabad parking lot and saw my car vandalized with a swastika, and a star of David with the words “Is illegal”.

In instances like these it reminds us that there is unfortunately still much darkness in this world.

We have reported this hate crime to the appropriate authorities, and thank them for their response and concern.

The Rebbe taught us that our response to such a situation is to redouble our efforts in doing good, to bring more light into the world. With that being said, I ask you to join me in doing another Mitzvah.”

Police are investigating the incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC / With reporting by CHI)